Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VELOU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

