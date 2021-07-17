Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.48 Million Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

EJFAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

