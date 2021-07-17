Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.86 Million Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.87% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

