Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 473,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.65 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

