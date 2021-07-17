Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $4,814.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00145902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,107.60 or 0.99895514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

