Raise Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Raise has a total market cap of $45,703.44 and $54.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

