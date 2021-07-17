Rally 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.98 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $96.14 million and $4.98 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00143552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,630.52 or 0.99713146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,751,083 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

