Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.52% of Rambus worth $98,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $22.59 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

