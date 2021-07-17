RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Sells 103,183 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Gino Dellomo sold 103,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $2,086,360.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $29.86 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

