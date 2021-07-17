Rate3 Market Cap Reaches $868,666.57 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $868,666.57 and $75,527.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

