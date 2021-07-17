Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $4,035.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00145797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.58 or 1.00037570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

