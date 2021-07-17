Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $47,256.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,564.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.30 or 0.06010929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.60 or 0.01386391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00380606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00131487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00625929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00390934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00295845 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

