Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $582,583.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.