RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

