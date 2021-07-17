Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $422,494.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

