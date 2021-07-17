Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986,798 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Realogy worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 556,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

