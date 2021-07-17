Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $12,330.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00004012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00220874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00775934 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

