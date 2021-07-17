RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,425.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $532,645.58 and $12,425.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00383498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.