RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.02 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $271,032.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00302334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00127123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00158954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

