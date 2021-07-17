reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 1.3% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00827254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,450,140 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

