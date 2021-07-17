Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,529. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $479.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

