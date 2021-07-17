Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 2,142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLFTF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 1,495,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,821. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.