Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,083,122 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 929.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.38% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

