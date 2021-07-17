Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 234,002 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 283.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

