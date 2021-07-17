Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 49,000 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

