Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 566,537 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

