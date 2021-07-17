Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 69,226 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Volt Information Sciences worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. Analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

