Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 404,816 Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Compugen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 584,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 396,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CGEN stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $472.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

