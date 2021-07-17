Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 283.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

