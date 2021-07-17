Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 140,102 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.48% of Gaia worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.32 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

