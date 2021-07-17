Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,392 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Chemung Financial worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,620 shares of company stock worth $645,815. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

