Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.40% of Sypris Solutions worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Sypris Solutions news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,005,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,085.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

