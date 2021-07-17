Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.40% of Sypris Solutions worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
