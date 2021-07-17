Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Identiv worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVE. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE opened at $14.56 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

