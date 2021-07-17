Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Lantronix worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

LTRX opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.01. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,517.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

