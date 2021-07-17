Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

