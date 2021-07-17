Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.20% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,991.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIFI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.95 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

