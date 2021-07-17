Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $16,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

