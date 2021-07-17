Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Yatra Online worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

YTRA opened at $1.93 on Friday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

