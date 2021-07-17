Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 241.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Hess Midstream worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

