Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Ultralife worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $2,873,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 7,784.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 82.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ULBI opened at $8.21 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

