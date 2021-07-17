Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.50 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

