Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Griffon worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $24.19 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.