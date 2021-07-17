Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 43,700 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.