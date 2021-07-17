Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,292 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of 111 worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 93,202.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 111 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 111 alerts:

Shares of YI opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19. 111, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $599.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, started coverage on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.