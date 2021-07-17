Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

