Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 122,700 Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.55% of BSQUARE worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 73.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. BSQUARE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

