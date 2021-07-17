Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of LCNB worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

LCNB opened at $16.48 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

