Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $19.50 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $211,400.00. Insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock valued at $615,474 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

