Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,195,775 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Galiano Gold worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

