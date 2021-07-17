Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,100 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $871.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

